British Secretary Lammy conveys condolences
ISLAMABAD, AUG 17 (DNA) — British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy on Sunday contacted Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to convey his condolences on the tragic loss of lives caused by the recent flash floods in Pakistan.
He expressed UK’s solidarity with Pakistan in this difficult time and also wished the DPM/FM productive engagements during his visit to London, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The DPM/FM expressed gratitude for UK’s solidarity and its readiness to support relief and recovery efforts. He looked forward to continued engagement with the UK leadership.— DNA
