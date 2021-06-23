Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Main Menu

British-Palestinian delegation meets Pakistan High Commissioner in London

| June 23, 2021

DNA

LONDON, JUN 23 – High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan received a delegation of the leaders of British-Palestinian/Muslim communities, led by Mr. Zaher Birawi at the High Commission on 22 June 2021.

On behalf of the Palestinian Forum in Britain, the delegation expressed its gratitude to the leadership, government and people of Pakistan for their principled stance and support to the cause of Palestine, and stated that Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian issue was greatly appreciated.

The High Commissioner reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing position that an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, was the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestine issue.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue to stand in solidarity with its Palestinian brethren until the fruition of their just struggle. 

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Minister of Defence Production of Pakistan attends MILEX-2021 Exhibition in Minsk

DNA MINSK, JUN 23 – Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production of Pakistan attendedRead More

Pakistan highly values its relations with Kenya: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan highly values its relations with Kenya and wantsRead More

Comments are Closed