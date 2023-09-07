British High Commissioner, Pakistan’s Air Chief discuss regional security

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 7 (DNA) – Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, met with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, in a highly significant meeting held at Air Headquarters today.

The discussion focused on key areas of mutual interest, with a special emphasis on the contemporary geo-political situation and emerging regional security challenges. High ranking military dignitaries from British Armed Forces were also present during the meeting.

The Air Chief accentuated the cordial relations that exist between the two nations while emphasizing his steadfast determination to elevate the existing synergistic partnership between the two key allies. He briefed the British High Commissioner on the PAF’s ongoing modernization efforts and highlighted the significant progress made in recent years.

Chief of the Air Staff also reiterated PAF’s commitment to developing indigenous solutions to meet its operational requirements. Highlighting the historic partnership between the two nations, the Air Chief further said, “The existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare calls for an enhanced partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. Both the countries share strong strategic and historical bonds, firmly rooted in mutual consensus on all important issues of regional peace and stability.”

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan Air Force for its dedication to modernization and its focus on indigenization under the current leadership. Recognizing the achievements of Pakistan Air Force and the latest advancements in training & infrastructure development, the High Commissioner expressed admiration for PAF’s efforts in enhancing its defence capabilities.

She also assured to play her role to further enhance the existing cooperation in the training domain so as to ensure a highest degree of training for PAF personnel, enabling them to meet the evolving challenges of modern warfare.

Both sides concurred to further optimize the existing military ties between the two countries, with a specific focus on emerging technologies and strengthening operational competencies.

The dignitaries also discussed the potential for joint military training exercises and exchange programs with an aim to facilitate the exchange of expertise, enhance interoperability and foster closer ties between Pakistan Air Force and Royal Air Force.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to explore avenues for sustained cooperation in the defence aviation sector. This high-profile meeting stands as a testament to the commitment of the United Kingdom and Pakistan in upholding the aim of a safer and stable region.