British High Commissioner meets DPM Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, JUN 27: /DNA/ – British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott @JaneMarriottUK, called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, today in Islamabad.
During the meeting they discussed bilateral cooperation across various sectors; regional & international developments; and upcoming multilateral engagements including Pakistan’s Presidency of the UN Security Council in July.
« Big blow to Imran Khan-founded party as SC declares PTI ineligible for reserved seats (Previous News)
(Next News) Genocide in Gaza: The End of Israel’s Moral Shield »
Related News
British High Commissioner meets DPM Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, JUN 27: /DNA/ – British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott @JaneMarriottUK, called onRead More
Japan donates 92 books to Pakistan’s NUTECH to boost ties
ISLAMABAD, JUN 27 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, in collaboration with theRead More
Comments are Closed