Friday, June 27, 2025
Main Menu

British High Commissioner meets DPM Ishaq Dar

| June 27, 2025
British High Commissioner meets DPM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, JUN 27: /DNA/ – British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott @JaneMarriottUK, called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, today in Islamabad.

During the meeting they discussed bilateral cooperation across various sectors; regional & international developments; and upcoming multilateral engagements including Pakistan’s Presidency of the UN Security Council in July.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

British High Commissioner meets DPM Ishaq Dar

British High Commissioner meets DPM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, JUN 27: /DNA/ – British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott @JaneMarriottUK, called onRead More

Japan donates 92 books to Pakistan’s NUTECH to boost ties

Japan donates 92 books to Pakistan’s NUTECH to boost ties

ISLAMABAD, JUN 27 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, in collaboration with theRead More

Comments are Closed