British High Commissioner meets DPM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, JUN 27: /DNA/ – British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott @JaneMarriottUK, called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, today in Islamabad.

During the meeting they discussed bilateral cooperation across various sectors; regional & international developments; and upcoming multilateral engagements including Pakistan’s Presidency of the UN Security Council in July.