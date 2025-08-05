British High Commissioner Jane Marriott calls on ‘exceptional future leaders’

Applications for prestigious UK Chevening scholarships for fully funded master’s degrees opened today (5 August) to Pakistani students.

ISLAMABAD, AUG 5 /DNA/ – Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme. It supports individuals with strong leadership potential who want to bring positive change to their communities and country. Scholarships are open to mid-career professionals with at least two years of work experience after graduation.

The scholarship covers tuition fees, flights, visas and a monthly allowance for accommodation and living costs. Candidates will live and study in the UK for a year, during which time they will develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said:

“Chevening is a launchpad for Pakistan’s exceptional future leaders. It offers more than just a world-class education. It provides the space to grow, the networks to connect globally, and the confidence to lead with purpose. If you have the leadership potential and the ambition to make a difference, I strongly encourage you to apply.”

From 5 August to 7 October 2025, talented Pakistanis can apply for fully funded master’s degrees at UK universities. Applicants must show leadership, influence, and networking skills through real-life examples.

Chevening began in 1983 and now has over 60,000 alumni from more than 160 countries. It is one of the world’s most respected scholarship programmes. There are over 2,000 Chevening alumni, many of whom are leaders in their field.