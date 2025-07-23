British High Commissioner calls on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, JUL 23 /DNA/ – British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House earlier today.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm wishes for His Majesty King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer and said he looked forward to his meeting with the U.K. leadership later this year. He welcomed the U.K. Government’s recent decision to resume PIA flights to and from the U.K., which he said, would go a long way in alleviating the hardships faced by the British Pakistani community as well as enhancing people-to-people exchanges. He particularly appreciated the role of the High Commissioner in this regard.

On Pakistan-U.K. relations, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation and said that the recently held trade talks between the two countries would lead to mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides. He said Pakistan was also cooperating closely with the U.K. at the UN Security Council, where Pakistan currently held the monthly Presidency.

The regional situation in South Asia and the Middle East was also discussed. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the U.K.’s role in de-escalation of tensions during the Pakistan-India stand off and reiterated that Pakistan was ready for a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues.

The U.K. High Commissioner thanked the Prime Minister for receiving her and briefed him about her recent visit to London, where she had extensive consultations on enhancing Pakistan-U.K. bilateral ties.

She lauded the Government’s economic performance in the last year and a half, under the vision and leadership of the Prime Minister, which had brought about a significant improvement in all key macro-economic indicators. She also shared with the Prime Minister, the U.K.’s perspective on regional developments in South Asia and the Middle East.