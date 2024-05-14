Tuesday, May 14, 2024
British High Commissioner calls on Chairman Bilawal at Zardari House, Islamabad

| May 14, 2024
Chairman Bilawal

Islamabad, 14 May /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott met at the Zardari House, Islamabad today.

Chairman Bilawal and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott held talks on the promotion of bilateral and socioeconomic relations.

