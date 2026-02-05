British High Commission celebrates Scottish-Pakistani ties at ‘Caledonian Ball’ in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, FEB 5 /DNA/: Held at the historic Sir Ganga Ram Residence, Wednesday’s Caledonian Ball featured traditional bagpipe music, songs from the ‘When Mountains Meet’ collaboration between Scottish and local artists, and couture fashion from renowned designer HSY’s previous work with Harris Tweed.

The event celebrated the upcoming twentieth anniversary of the twinning agreement between Lahore and Glasgow. Links include a partnership between the Children’s Hospitals in each city, and support provided to Rescue 1122 during its establishment in Punjab.

Senior Minister, Government of Punjab, Maryam Aurangzeb was the Chief Guest at the event and was joined by politicians, government officials, senior business, media representatives, and cultural leaders. Athletes representing Pakistan also attended, ahead of their appearance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The event was held with the support of principle sponsors Gerry’s Group, Atlas Group, and Abacus.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said:

“Scotland’s heritage and creativity are woven deeply into the UK’s identity, but here in Pakistan they feel especially alive. There is something moving about seeing Scotland’s traditions resonate so naturally with Pakistan’s own rich and generous culture. The Caledonian Ball celebrates our stories, our art, and people with warmth and genuine affection.”

Head, British High Commission Lahore Office, Ben Warrington said:

“From Sialkot producing more bagpipes than anywhere outside Scotland, to a Pakistani Scottish chef creating Chicken Tikka Masala – now one of the UK’s favourite dishes – our vibrant cultures shape one another in remarkable ways. But these ties also have much wider impact, on trade, on education and on development.”

Scotland and Pakistan share longstanding cultural ties, from Sialkot’s global reputation as a leading producer of bagpipes to the “Spirit of Pakistan” tartan woven into Scotland’s official register. Robert Gordon University (RGU), one of Scotland’s top institutions for graduate employability and student experience, is expanding its Transnational Education partnerships in Pakistan through new agreements and joint research.

Since 2013, the Scottish Government–funded scholarship programme has enabled over 25,000 young Pakistani women and girls to access education. Pakistani student numbers in Scotland have grown tenfold, from 500 in 2014 to almost 5,500 in 2024, studying across 14 universities including Glasgow Caledonian, UWS, Stirling, Edinburgh Napier, and Heriot Watt.