British HC Jane likely to face Pak demarche

The public perception was that Jane’s views on the elections diverged sharply from those of the government. Commentators and analysts suggested that Jane’s statements likely echoed the sentiments of the majority of the Pakistani populace. However, many critics argued that she overstepped her bounds by commenting on Pakistan’s internal affairs

Ansar M Bhatti/DNA

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move in the diplomatic arena, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, is likely to face a strong demarche from Pakistan over her alleged support for the PTI and its leader, Imran Khan.

Sources familiar with the matter reveal that Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already raised this issue with the British government. The British authorities have reportedly assured a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Tensions escalated when High Commissioner Marriott delivered a speech at the Asma Jahangir Conference, criticizing the Pakistani judiciary and the Election Commission for what she described as “flawed and rigged” general elections, which she claimed facilitated the installation of the PML-N government.

In May this year, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, addressed a strongly worded letter to the British High Commissioner. The letter emphasized the judiciary’s role in ensuring that elections were held within 90 days of the national and provincial assemblies completing their terms. However, this did not occur due to disagreements between the then-President Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over who had the authority to announce the election date.

The letter also highlighted the Elections Act of 2017, which mandates intra-party elections to prevent autocratic practices within political parties. The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold this law was, according to the registrar, unjustly criticized by Marriott.

Recently, the British High Commissioner reportedly gave the impression during meetings with various Pakistani political leaders, including members of the PTI, that the British government supported the release of Imran Khan. This was perceived by many as interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs, prompting the Foreign Office to consider lodging a formal complaint against Marriott.

Adding fuel to the fire, a renowned Pakistani TV host and veteran journalist recently claimed on air that Jane Marriott was actually working for the British intelligence agency MI5, which allegedly had a soft corner for the PTI and supported Imran Khan’s release.

Despite the growing diplomatic strain, some sources believe that the Pakistan government may ultimately seek an amicable resolution, given the complexity of its relations with the UK, particularly considering the significant assets that Pakistani politicians have in Britain.

