British HC calls on Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, JUN 12 /DNA/ – British High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani today at Parliament House. The discussions covered wide range of issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, trade, investment, and parliamentary cooperation.

The British High Commissioner congratulated Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on his election as Chairman Senate and extended her best wishes for his tenure.

The Chairman Senate, welcoming the British High Commissioner, emphasized the longstanding cordial relations between Pakistan and England. He further expressed gratitude for Britain’s support during challenging times and its various welfare initiatives. Chairman Senate highlighted the importance of increasing partnership in the fields of health, education, and technology.

Highlighting the significance of parliamentary cooperation, the Chairman Senate observed that collaboration at international fora like IPU and CPA reflects that both countries attach high importance to their mutual relations.

The Chairman Senate emphasized the significance of people to people contacts and called for augmenting ties in educational and cultural exchanges. He also underscored the need for enhanced exchanges at parliamentary level.

The British High Commissioner acknowledged the significant role of the Pakistani diaspora in England in cementing relations between the two countries.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani extended his good wishes to the High Commissioner and expressed admiration for her appreciation of Pakistan’s hospitality and socio-cultural diversity.