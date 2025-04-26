Saturday, April 26, 2025
British envoy meets FM Dar, discusses regional developments

| April 26, 2025
ISLAMABAD, APR 26 /DNA/ – British High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Views were exchanged on recent regional developments.

DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its national interests while ensuring regional peace and security.

