British envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

According to an ISPR statement, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and collaboration in fight against COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting. COAS said that Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to optimize strategic potential of our relationship based on convergences.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.