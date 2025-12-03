British Deputy High Commissioner meets CDA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, DEC 3 /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with British Deputy High Commissioner Matt Cannell at the CDA Headquarters. The meeting was attended by Member Administration Talat Mahmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch along with other officers.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa welcomed the British Deputy High Commissioner to the CDA Headquarters. During the meeting, a commitment was expressed to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation with the United Kingdom.

The meeting involved a detailed exchange of views on matters of mutual interest, including the organized planning and development of Islamabad, education, environmental protection and particularly the promotion of sports in Islamabad.

The British Deputy High Commissioner appreciated the natural beauty of Islamabad and CDA’s efforts to develop it into a modern global City.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during the meeting, informed about measures being taken to promote sports in the Federal Capital, Islamabad. He said that the CDA is working day and night to promote international and national sports in Islamabad. He said special attention is being given to increasing and improving facilities for sports like hockey, football, tennis and paddle tennis. Similarly, to promote cricket in the City of Islamabad, especially for women, the Islamabad Women’s Cricket Team is also in the process of being formed. Chairman CDA further added that along with the uplifting of the Diplomatic Enclave, paddle courts and other facilities are being enhanced.

The meeting also discussed making Islamabad one of the safest and smartest cities. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Islamabad is being transformed into the safest, most beautiful, and smart City. In this regard, to practically implement the concept of the ‘Safe and Secure Neighborhood,’ a household survey across Islamabad has already been initiated in collaboration with NADRA and the Police.

Chairman CDA said that this initiative will enable the creation of a database with authentic information of all residents living in Islamabad. He said that for making Islamabad a safe city, the implementation of the M-Tag system is also progressing rapidly. He added that a digital parking system is also being introduced in the Federal Capital, Islamabad. Chairman CDA said that all major highways and locations in Islamabad are being connected to the Islamabad Safe City system. He said that similarly, in accordance with the vision of a digital city, comprehensive measures are being taken to transform Islamabad into a cashless City.

The meeting agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of education, green financing and disaster management, prevention and response to natural calamities.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the aim of all these initiatives is to make Islamabad a model city of sustainable development, beauty, safety and security not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the commitment to promote mutual cooperation, people-to-people contacts and educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries was also reaffirmed.