British Council’s 8th Women of the World Festival concludes with resounding success

Staff Reporter

LAHORE, FEB 9 /DNA/ -The 8th edition of the British Council’s Women of the World Festival (WOW) held in collaboration with the WOW Foundation, UNFPA, and the Entrepreneurship and Community Development Institute (ECDI), concluded successfully at the Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore.

The two-day festival, free and open to the public, attracted an impressive audience of over 12,000 attendees, marking another milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards gender equality and empowerment.

This year’s festival marked the second consecutive WOW Festival in Lahore, following its successful expansion from Karachi and Hunza in previous years. The programme featured an engaging blend of panel discussions, workshops, film screenings, immersive performances, a dynamic marketplace, and children’s activities.

Attendees were enthralled by a female qawali curated by Arieb Azhar, a musical tribute to Haniya Aslam by Rakae Jamil, and an electrifying dance performance by Suhai Abro. Literary enthusiasts enjoyed readings by Attiya Dawood and Zambeel, while families were delighted by an interactive pop-up session with Khaled Anam.

Adding to the visual spectacle, the festival showcased a public mural featuring impactful women, created by Summaiya Jillani, and premiered a film on women in the arts by Destination Media, further cementing WOW’s role as a powerful platform for celebrating and amplifying women’s contributions in Pakistan and beyond.

Maarya Rehman, Deputy Director, British Council Pakistan, emphasized the festival’s role in tackling crucial gender issues. She expressed, “The WOW Festival continues to be a platform for addressing some of the most critical gender issues of our time. It has been inspiring to witness the courage and resilience of women in Pakistan who are leading the charge for change. Empowering women is not just a women’s issue—it is everyone’s issue, and together we can create a more equitable and inclusive world.”

Laila Jamil, Director Arts, British Council Pakistan, highlighted the festival’s mission said “WOW Pakistan celebrates the resilience, talent, and potential of women while offering a powerful platform for dialogue and action. This year’s theme, ‘Surkhaab,’ is a tribute to women’s intrinsic worth and a reminder of the value they bring to our communities, families, and societies. It was great to see such a huge turnout for the festival in Lahore. The British Council remains committed to fostering inclusivity, gender empowerment, and providing platforms for every Pakistani to raise their voice for a better tomorrow.”

The festival hosted thought-provoking discussions on pressing topics including mental health, climate change, education, women in public spaces, the digital divide, patriarchy, and disability, reflecting the multifaceted challenges women face today.

WOW Pakistan is a vital part of the British Council’s long-standing commitment to gender equality, fostering collaboration between civil society, women’s rights organizations, academics, artists, and community leaders to create lasting impact. The 2025 programme was shaped through extensive consultations with diverse stakeholders, ensuring inclusivity and representation across different sectors of society.

As the curtains close on another successful edition of the WOW Festival, the impact of these conversations, performances, and collaborations will continue to inspire and shape the future. With unwavering dedication, the British Council and its partners remain committed to breaking barriers, creating opportunities, and ensuring a more inclusive world for women and girls in Pakistan and beyond.