British Council launches next generation Report 2023

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (DNA): Next Generation Research Report launched by

British Council here Friday comprehensively examines the perceptions of

the country’s young population between 16 and 34 years, with a specific focus on their views, values, beliefs and actions.

The report assessed in detail the challenges Pakistan’s youth face, the

impacts on their choices and decisions, efforts they are undertaking to

transform and improve their lives.

The recommendations and findings of the report are around key areas

including education and skills, employment, civic and community

engagement, local and global challenges including climate change,

digital literacy and looking to the future, said a news release issued

by the British Embassy in Pakistan.

The event was also attended by Acting British High Commissioner Andrew

Dalgleish, Country Director British Council Pakistan, Amir Ramzan,

Convener of National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development

Goals (SDGs) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Romina

Khurshid Alam, and other stakeholders from the government, academia and

more.

Country Director, British Council Pakistan Amir Ramzan said, “At the

British Council we help nurture and develop networks and platforms to

give young people a voice in society. Two-thirds of Pakistan’s

population is below the age of 30, so it’s vital that the views of the

youth on key areas inform future decision-making. Our Next Generation

Research Report will contribute to taking this conversation forward.”

Wajiha Irfan, Head of Non-Formal Education, British Council Pakistan

said, “The Next Generation Report aims to ignite a critical conversation

on what are the needs of the country’s young citizens, and how the

country’s institutions could transform and adapt in order to realize

their potential. This report is much needed so Pakistan can leverage the

power of its youth.