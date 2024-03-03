Britain to bar entry to ‘hate preachers’ from Pakistan

Decision follows an impassioned speech by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street

LONDON: The UK government is formulating plans to prohibit the entry of hate preachers holding extremist views from countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Indonesia, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The government, expressing concern over a perceived “shocking increase” in extremist activity, is actively working to identify the most dangerous extremists from abroad, intending to include them on visa warning lists. As per the proposed measures, individuals on these lists would face automatic refusal of entry to the United Kingdom.

This development follows an impassioned speech by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street, where he highlighted the threat posed by extremists to the country’s democratic and multi-faith values.

Sunak asserted the government’s commitment to preventing those aiming to undermine these values from entering the nation, stating, “The Home Secretary has instructed that if those here on visas choose to spew hate on protests or seek to intimidate people, we will remove their right to be here.”

In addition to addressing hate preachers, Sunak urged demonstrators protesting the Israel-Hamas conflict to ensure their actions are not exploited by extremists.