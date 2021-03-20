Britain says 26.85 mln citizens have had first shot of COVID-19 vaccine
LONDON, MAR 20 – Britain said on Saturday that 26.85 million people had received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, in line an earlier announcement that more than half the country’s adults had now had one shot.
Official data showed that 96 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, compared with 101 deaths recorded the previous day.
There were 5,587 new cases of the virus, up from the 4,802 new cases a day earlier.
