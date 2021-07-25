Sunday, July 25, 2021
Britain reports 29,173 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, lower than a day earlier

| July 25, 2021

LONDON – Britain reported 29,173 further cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a fall from 31,795 a day earlier, Public Health England said.

It said on Twitter that data for the number of new deaths across Britain on Sunday was not yet available.

