Britain reports 29,173 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, lower than a day earlier
LONDON – Britain reported 29,173 further cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a fall from 31,795 a day earlier, Public Health England said.
It said on Twitter that data for the number of new deaths across Britain on Sunday was not yet available.
« ‘Still proud of you’: Weightlifter Talha Talib misses out on Olympic gold but a hero is born (Previous News)
Related News
Britain reports 29,173 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, lower than a day earlier
LONDON – Britain reported 29,173 further cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a fall from 31,795Read More
Counting of votes underway in violence-marred AJK elections; 2 PTI workers killed, 5 policemen beaten up
ISLAMABAD – The counting of votes is underway for election to 45 seats of theRead More
Comments are Closed