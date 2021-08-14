Britain records 29,520 new COVID-19 infections, 93 deaths
LONDON – Britain recorded 29,520 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and 93 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to government data.
That compares with 32,700 new cases and 100 deaths on Friday.
The data also showed that 47.3 million people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 40.4 million have had two.
