Britain, Canada and Australia Recognise Palestinian State Despite Trump’s Warning

Centreline Report

NEW YORK: In a landmark diplomatic development, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have formally recognised the State of Palestine, marking a significant shift in Western foreign policy amid the nearly two-year-old Gaza conflict. The announcement comes despite opposition from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who had privately urged London to delay such a move until all hostages held in Gaza were released.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a statement posted on X, declared: “Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine.” Starmer said the decision was taken after repeated failures by Israel to meet conditions, including progress towards a ceasefire in Gaza and meaningful steps towards peace.

Trump, however, had personally warned the British leader against recognising Palestine at this stage. According to diplomatic sources, he insisted that recognition should only be considered once all hostages had been freed. But Starmer rejected this demand, telling Trump that recognition could not be indefinitely delayed and that Britain’s decision aimed to restore credibility to the peace process.

Australia and Canada joined Britain in making the announcement. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Canberra’s recognition was intended to “revive momentum for a two-state solution that starts with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.” She added that Australia believed recognition would help shift the dynamics of the conflict from perpetual violence to meaningful negotiations.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also issued a statement, declaring: “Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel.” Carney emphasised that Canada’s recognition was aligned with its long-standing position in favour of a negotiated two-state solution.

The coordinated move by three major Western powers is being seen as a challenge to Israel’s current policies and a diplomatic signal that patience with the prolonged conflict is running out. It also reflects growing frustration with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where thousands have been killed and millions displaced since hostilities began nearly two years ago.

While Israel has strongly rejected the recognitions, Palestinian leaders welcomed the decision as an “historic breakthrough,” urging other countries to follow suit. The move also raises questions about Washington’s next steps, as the U.S. remains hesitant to formally recognise Palestine without a negotiated settlement.