Breast cancer awareness session at RCCI

Speakers urges for free mammogram testing at all government hospitals for early detection of breast cancer

RAWALPINDI, NOV 3 /DNA/ – Speakers at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) have urged the government to provide free mammogram testing at all government hospitals to facilitate early detection of breast cancer, as one in every ten women in Pakistan is at risk of developing the disease during her lifetime.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Session, organized by RCCI in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, aimed to support the national campaign for early detection and prevention of breast cancer and to encourage joint efforts in tackling this pressing public health challenge.

Speakers and participants collectively called on the government to establish large-scale, nationwide breast cancer screening and treatment services, noting that Pakistan faces one of the highest breast cancer rates in Asia, with over 92,000 new cases reported annually.

The Chamber had the distinct honor of hosting Lt. Gen (R) Nigar Johar Khan, Pakistan’s first female Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army and Brand Ambassador of RCCI, along with Ms. Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace, as Chief Guests. Both eminent women inspired the audience with their impactful remarks, emphasizing the importance of women’s health, empowerment, and timely medical care.

Speaking on the occasion, RCCI President Usman Shaukat highlighted the vital role of women in society and stressed the importance of collective action in combating breast cancer. He noted that through greater awareness, early diagnosis, and access to quality healthcare, “we can save thousands of precious lives across Pakistan.”

Group Leader and former president, Sohail Altaf underscored the need for an inclusive and health-conscious society, stressing the private sector’s role in supporting preventive health initiatives. He reiterated the urgency of providing free screening facilities to ensure early detection and timely treatment.