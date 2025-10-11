Breast cancer awareness month focuses on vital early checks

ISLAMABAD, OCT 11 (DNA): Oncologist Saturday as part of ongoing October initiatives for ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’ urged women to raise their voices boldly, reject stigma and prioritize preventive care through annual mammograms and self-examinations to protect future generations.

Dr. Hadia Aziz, a senior Medical Consultant/Oncologist at CDA Hospital, Islamabad, delivered an important video message on PTV News Channel emphasizing the critical need for breast cancer awareness.

Speaking during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she urged women to take charge of their health by prioritizing early detection and regular screenings.

Highlighting her expertise as a breast cancer specialist, Dr. Aziz called on women to speak boldly and reject fear or stigma surrounding the disease.

She stressed that open conversations and proactive health measures such as mammograms and self-examinations are vital steps in fighting breast cancer effectively.

Dr Hadia emphasized that this October, every woman should commit to breaking the silence, raising awareness, and making preventive care a priority to protect themselves and future generations.

Her message underlines the urgent need for early detection to improve outcomes and save lives.

She emphasized recognizing common symptoms such as lumps or thickening in the breast or underarm, changes in breast size or shape, nipple discharge or skin dimpling. Early detection through mammograms and self-examinations is vital to protect daughters, sisters, and mothers and secure their health and future.

By expressing their issues and taking proactive steps, women can safeguard themselves and their loved ones from the devastating effects of breast cancer and improve outcomes through timely treatment, she concluded.=DNA