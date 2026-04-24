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BREAKING: Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan tonight with a small delegation for 2nd round of talks

| April 24, 2026
BREAKING: Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan tonight with a small delegation for 2nd round of talks

TEHRAN, APR 24 /DNA/ – Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan tonight with a small delegation for 2nd round of talks.

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BREAKING: Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan tonight with a small delegation for 2nd round of talks

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