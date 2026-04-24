BREAKING: Iranian FM, team expected in Islamabad tonight

TEHRAN: The government sources said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in Islamabad tonight (Friday) with a small delegation.

Sources divulged that following significant discussions with the Pakistani mediation team, a second round of Islamabad peace talks between the United States and Iran is anticipated.

Officials said that a US logistical and security team is already present in Islamabad to support the negotiation process.

According to sources, the latest development follows substantive engagement with Pakistan’s mediation team.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, during which the regional situation, ceasefire efforts and diplomatic initiatives were discussed.

A Foreign Office spokesperson stated that the two leaders exchanged views on recent regional developments, ceasefire prospects and Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts in the context of US-Iran relations.

On the occasion, Ishaq Dar said that sustained dialogue and diplomatic engagement remain vital for lasting peace and stability, so that all outstanding issues may be resolved at the earliest.

Abbas Araghchi acknowledged Pakistan’s positive and constructive role in the region, while both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

It is noted that Pakistan continues diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions between the United States and Iran and promoting a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the military leadership remain engaged with various countries to prevent further escalation of the situation.

Dar briefs Prime Minister after telephone call with Iranian counterpart

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar contacted the Prime Minister following a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart.

Mr Dar informed the Prime Minister of the details of his discussion with Abbas Araghchi.

Matters relating to the regional security situation and fears of an escalation in tensions were discussed.

There was also a detailed exchange of views on the second round of Iran–United States talks.

The deputy prime minister apprised Shehbaz Sharif of recent diplomatic developments.