BREAKING: Iran launches massive missile attack on Israel
TEHRAN, OCT 1: Iran launched massive missile attack on Israel. IDF claims missiles launched from Iran into Israel. The Israeli military claimed Iran fired rockets at the country with all the civilians inside the bomb shelters.
The military’s claim come after a White House official United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel.
