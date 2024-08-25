BREAKING: Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan cricket team: win first test by 10 wickets

RAWALPINDI, AUG 25: Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first Test of the two-match series which was played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing the 30-run target after bowling Pakistan out for 148 runs during their second innings, the visitors had no trouble as Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam guided the visitors to the target in just 6.3 overs.

This was the first time Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in a Test match as the previous 13 meetings between the two sides ended in 12 victories for Pakistan and one match was drawn.

Earlier today, the hosts began day five while trailing by 94 runs with skipper Shan Masood (9) and Abdullah Shafique (12) on the crease.

Soon after the play resumed on day five, the hosts lost their skipper for just 14 runs. Babar Azam came to bat after Masood’s dismissal but the 29-year-old ended up losing his wicket for 22 runs.

Pakistan started losing wickets on regular intervals as Saud Shakeel (0), and Salman Ali Agha (0) failed to score any runs.

Mohammad Rizwan, who registered his career-best figures in Test cricket during the first innings, once again top-scored for the hosts with 51 runs.

For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with the ball by taking four wickets. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan bagged three, while Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana managed to get one wicket each.

Meanwhile, on day four, Bangladesh took a lead of 117 runs as they scored 565 in reply to Pakistan’s 448/6 on day four of the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim starred with an epic 191 off 341 balls which included 22 fours and a six.

The day was dominated by him and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored 77 off 179 balls.

The day began with the visitors batting at 316-5 in 92 overs with Mushfiqur (55 off 122) and Liton Das (52 off 58) on the crease.

Soon after the play resumed, Naseem Shah removed Das with Mohammad Rizwan taking a catch.

However, Rahim stood tall and ended up scoring a brilliant century, becoming the third batter to score a ton in the ongoing Test.

Rahim and Miraz put up a stunning partnership to put Pakistan on the back foot. Rahim was on course to score his fourth double-century but he fell short of nine runs as Mohammad Ali removed him.

Pakistan wrapped up Bangladesh innings after Rahim’s dismissal. Shaheen Afridi removed Hasan Mahmud and Miraz while Naseem got the wicket of Shoriful Islam who blasted 22 off 14 balls.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh are being played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.