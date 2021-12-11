Brazil reports 7,765 new coronavirus cases and 234 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
Brazil has had 7,765 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 234 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.
The South American country has now registered 22,184,824 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 616,691, according to ministry data, in the world’s second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.
