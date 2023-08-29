Brazil keen to increase investment, trade in Pakistan: Olyntho Vieira

Brazil is having a profound impact on the global economy that Pakistani investors can benefit from, said Felipe Salgueiro Lerman, Head of Trade Sector Brazil.

The expo is known as a trade fair where property developers set up stalls, M.Khurshid Barlas.

The Brazilian Ambassador will definitely attend the meeting which starts on 17th November

ISLAMABAD (DNA) – Founder Chairman of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas along with the delegation including Fahad Barlas Convener Exhibition, Amin-ur- Rehman, Shamriz Iqbal EC member along with the Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, Olentho Vera and Felipe Salguero. Lerman met with the Head of Trade Sector Brazil at the Embassy. In the meeting, Chairman Khursheed Barlas informed the Ambassador of Brazil and Head of Trade Sector “Third Pakistan International Property Housing and Construction Exhibition 17-19 November 2023” Pak China Friendship.

In the three-day exhibition, a large number of prominent builders, developers, allied construction industry from all over the country, including bank projects and various business community associated with tourism industry will participate. Highlighting the exhibition, Chairman Khurshid Barlas said that the expo is a trade fair Known as where property developers set up their stalls to introduce their latest property developments as well as upcoming projects to property buyers and investors.



During the conversation, the Brazilian ambassador said that the Brazilian government is now more interested in Pakistan than in the past and is serious about investing in Pakistan and increasing trade. There are deep and strong relations between Pakistan and Brazil. The Center said that the excellent cooperation between the two countries on trade relations and multilateral forums is having a profound impact on the global economy from which Pakistani investors can benefit substantially.



Chairman of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas presented a special invitation to the Brazilian ambassador in the third Pakistan International Exhibition. The Brazilian ambassador assured that he would definitely attend the exhibition. Finally, Chairman Khurshid Barlas also presented the shield to the Brazilian Ambassador Olentho Vera on behalf of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry. Fahad Barlas Canonier Exhibition, Amin-ur- Rahman, Shamriz Iqbal were also present on this occasion.