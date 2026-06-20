Brazil Dominate Haiti 3-0 as Cunha and Vinicius Jr Fire Seleção to Group C Summit

TORONTO, JUN 20: Brazil stormed to a commanding 3-0 victory over Haiti at the [World Cup 2026 schedule] on Friday, with Matheus Cunha netting twice and Vinicius Jr adding a first-half goal. The result sends the five-time champions to the top of Group C on four points and officially eliminates Haiti from knockout stage contention.

[Morocco national team] are level on points with Brazil following their earlier 1-0 win over Scotland, while Haiti remain bottom with zero points and become the first side mathematically out of the running.

Match Recap: First-Half Blitz Decides Contest

[Brazil national team] took control in the 23rd minute when Vinicius Jr’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Johny Placide. The attempted clearance from Hannes Delcroix struck Matheus Cunha and looped over the line to make it 1-0.

Cunha doubled the lead in the 36th minute, latching onto a delicate through ball from Vinicius and racing clear before rifling an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Vinicius Jr provided an assist and scored before half-time. (Photo credit: …)

Deep into first-half added time, Lucas Paqueta delivered a precise long pass that Vinicius Jr collected before calmly slotting past Placide for 3-0. Brazil eased off in the second half, with goalkeeper [Alisson Becker profile] rarely tested as Carlo Ancelotti’s side cruised to victory.

Player Ratings: Brazil vs Haiti

Here are the match ratings from our partners.

Position Brazil Player Rating GK Alisson 8.4 DF Danilo 7.2 DF Marquinhos 7.4 DF Gabriel 7.5 DF Santos 7.2 MF Casemiro 7.7 MF Guimaraes 7.5 MF Paquetá 8.2 FW Raphinha 6.0 FW Cunha 9.0 FW Vinicius Jr. 8.6

Substitutes: Rayan (6.4), Endrick (6.1), Gabriel Martinelli (6.4), Danilo (N/A), Ederson (N/A).

Position Haiti Player Rating FW Pierrot 5.5 MF Providence 6.2 MF Bellegarde 6.3 DF Jacques 6.5 DF Casimir 4.9 DF Expérience 6.2 DF Arcus 5.4 DF Delcroix 6.2 DF Adé 6.7 DF Duverne 5.8 GK Placide 5.4

Substitutes: Dominique Simon (6.6), Wilson Isidor (6.1), Don Deedson Louicius (5.8), Lenny Joseph (6.0), Derrick Etienne (N/A).

What This Means for Group C

Brazil and [Morocco] now share four points at the top, with Scotland on three. Haiti’s elimination confirms they will finish bottom regardless of the final round of matches. Brazil next face Scotland, while Morocco take on the already-eliminated Haitians.