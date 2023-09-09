Sunday, September 10, 2023
Brave Lance Naik Jamshed Khan martyred in intense clash with terrorists

| September 9, 2023
Rawalpindi, 9 Sept: /DNA/ – Fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location. However, during intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Jamshed Khan (age 28 years, resident of District Upper Dir), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

