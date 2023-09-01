Brave Havildar Muntazir Shah martyred in intense firefight: ISPR

Rawalpindi, 1 Sep /DNA/ – Fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Tirah, Khyber District. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in killing of one terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Havildar Muntazir Shah (age 36 Years, Resident of Sawabi District) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.