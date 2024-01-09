Boycotting products from Israel; will it help

SAMAR KAINAAT

Have you ever heard about boycotting products from ISRAEL?

Boycotts are a form of protest where individuals or groups choose not to buy or support products or services from a particular country or company. The reasons for boycotting can vary, and in the case of Israel, it’s often related to political conflicts in the region. In the case of boycotting products from Israel, some people choose not to buy things made in Israel to express their concerns about the situation between Israel and Palestine.

The main reason people boycott products from Israel is because they want to bring attention to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. They hope that by not buying Israeli products, they can make a difference and encourage the Israeli government to change its policies. Boycotting can be complicated. It’s not always easy to know where products come from because many things are made with materials from different countries. It can also be hard to measure how effective a boycott is and if it will really make a difference. As being a supporter of humanity the ongoing situation in Palestine is not bearable at all especially when it comes to the loss of innocent lives, including children.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in tragic consequences for both Israelis and Palestinians. It’s heartbreaking to witness the suffering and violence that affects the lives of so many people, especially children. It’s crucial that we continue to raise awareness, support humanitarian efforts, and promote dialogue to bring about a just and lasting solution. It’s important to note that the decision to participate in a boycott is a personal one, and individuals should educate themselves about the issues at hand and make informed choices based on their own values and beliefs. Boycotting can bring attention to important issues and raise public awareness. I hope that boycotting products create a positive impact in the world and create a peaceful resolution between Israel-Palestine conflict.

The writer is the student of FAZAIA BIQUIS COLLEGE BS-ENGLISH