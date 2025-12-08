Bosnia’s Islamic community alarms over intensifying Islamophobic campaign

SARAJEVO, DEC 8 /DNA/ – The Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina has sounded the alarm over what it describes as a coordinated and intensifying Islamophobic campaign aimed at Bosniaks and the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In a strongly worded statement, the Riyasat’s Public Relations Office warned the domestic and international public that radical political actors are attempting to manufacture an “Islamic threat” narrative targeting the country’s Muslim population.

According to the statement, right-wing politicians from within Bosnia, the region and beyond have recently amplified hateful rhetoric, while pseudo-academic narratives seek to portray Bosniak identity and Islamic traditions as a danger. The Islamic Community stressed that Islam’s role in Bosniak cultural, social, and political life mirrors the role Christianity plays for other peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as in secular European societies.

The statement condemned as “shameful” recent accusations of “demographic opportunism” directed at Bosniaks—particularly given that Bosniaks were victims of genocide and systematic extermination during the 1990s, leaving lasting demographic and social scars across regions where they had lived for centuries.

The Islamic Community expressed deep concern that individuals who openly promote anti-Muslim hatred are being given platforms within state institutions, and that their views are being disseminated through public broadcasters without any official condemnation. It warned that such legitimization of extremist narratives risks further polarizing an already fragile society.

While affirming the importance of open political debate, the Community stressed that this must not serve as a justification for exclusionary or racist ideologies that undermine long-term peacebuilding. “Sowing hatred and distrust, and blaming genocide victims for having survived and for seeking an inclusive and democratic Bosnia and Herzegovina, does not lead to a better future,” the statement noted.

The Islamic Community emphasized that Bosniaks, through their political representatives, do not demand any rights or guarantees for themselves that they are not prepared to ensure for all other peoples and citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The statement cautioned those attempting to mobilize international opinion against Bosniaks by stoking Islamophobic fears. Such tactics, it said, will only complicate efforts to reach durable political solutions and damage interethnic trust. “The key to peace lies in building confidence and respecting all components of society,” it stressed.

Calling on responsible political leaders, media outlets, academics, and international partners to counter this “malicious campaign,” the Islamic Community underscored the urgent need to protect societal cohesion and mutual trust.

Despite the escalation of anti-Muslim rhetoric, the Islamic Community affirmed that it remains steadfast. Together with its imams, educators, members, and believers, it will continue advocating interreligious dialogue, mutual understanding, and an inclusive vision of religiosity that strengthens unity in diversity.