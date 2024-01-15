Bosnian President with business delegation to visit Pakistan: Envoy

Islamabad, JAN 15 /DNA/ – Emin Cohodarevic, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Pakistan said that the President of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina leading a business delegation would visit Pakistan this year to strengthen further the bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries. He said that the President of Bosnia gives special importance to Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan for close relations as these countries always keep their doors open for Bosnia and Herzegovina. He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The Ambassador said Bosnia and Herzegovina would organize a Sarajevo Business Forum from May 21-23, 2024. The President of Bosnia and Herzegovina would attend the Forum and the representatives of the Government of Pakistan would also be invited. He said that ICCI should form a high-level business delegation to participate in it to exchange ideas, make connections, and realize business opportunities. He said that Bosnia has signed an FTA with the European Free Trade Association and is also trying to get membership in the EU, therefore, close relations of Pakistan with Bosnia would provide it better market access to these countries. He said that Pakistanis having US, EU, or Shenzhen visas can visit Bosnia without applying for a visa. He assured that he would work hard to improve bilateral trade and economic ties between Bosnia and Pakistan as both countries have good scope to cooperate in economic, cultural, science, education, and many other sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan and Bosnia are enjoying good bonds of friendship, which should be transformed into growing business relations. He said that both countries have good potential to enhance cooperation in many fields including agriculture, textiles, automotive parts, hydropower, mines & minerals, and urged that both should encourage regular exchange of business delegations to transform this potential into reality. He assured that ICCI would try to form a business delegation to participate in the Sarajevo Business Forum.

Rizwana Asif, President, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed the need to promote connectivity between the women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Bosnia for which they have great potential.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Bosnia have many common things and they should sign a free trade agreement to establish a common market for promoting trade ties that would be very beneficial for their economies and people. He said that ICCI would be pleased to host the President of Bosnia and his delegation during his visit to Pakistan for B2B meetings.

Raja Muhammad Imtiaz, Ameer Hamza, Babar Chaudhry, and others also spoke on the occasion.