Bosnian Ambassador highlights deepening ties with Pakistan

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, NOV 25 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mr. Emin Cohodarevic delivered an inspiring address at Iqra University, underscoring the growing friendship between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Pakistan, while encouraging students to embrace their responsibility as the country’s future leaders.

Addressing faculty members, diplomats, students, and distinguished guests, the ambassador began with warm greetings—“Good morning, Selam aleikum”—and said it was always an honor to speak to young people who represent Pakistan’s future scholars, leaders, and entrepreneurs. He added that the energy and talent he witnessed in the room made him deeply optimistic about Pakistan’s future as well as the future of Bosnia–Pakistan relations.

The envoy highlighted the significance of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Statehood Day, celebrated every year on November 25. The day commemorates the 1943 decision of the Anti-Fascist Council of National Liberation, which restored Bosnia’s statehood within its historical borders and reaffirmed its identity as a multicultural, multi-ethnic nation where all citizens enjoy equal rights. “Today, we honor Bosnia’s statehood and celebrate its vibrant culture, diversity, and institutions,” he said.

Reflecting on three decades of diplomatic ties, the ambassador described relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Pakistan as warm, steady, and grounded in mutual respect. “If you have a friend far away who knows your heart, distance cannot keep you apart,” he remarked. “The 3,000 miles between us can no longer separate Bosnia and Herzegovina and Pakistan. Instead, our relationship serves as a bridge bringing our nations even closer.”

The event also featured a special screening of the internationally acclaimed film “Quo Vadis, Aida?”, timed to coincide with Bosnia’s Statehood Day celebrations. The ambassador explained that the film—centered on the Srebrenica genocide of 1995—captures the emotional struggle of Aida, a UN translator trying to save her family amid the horrors of war. He urged students to reflect on the lessons of the tragedy, asking: “How many things would have been different if we had shown more empathy and solidarity? Did this tragedy have to end the way it did?”

Before concluding, the ambassador extended his gratitude to Mr. Tazeen Akhtar, Chief Editor of Pakistan in the World magazine, and Dr. Shehryar Khan, Associate Professor, for organizing and supporting the event. He also thanked Iqra University for hosting the gathering.

He ended his speech with a heartfelt tribute to bilateral ties:

“Long live the friendship between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Pakistan aur Bosnia Herzegovina ki dosti zindabad.”