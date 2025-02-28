Bosnia-Pakistan relations multifaced; diverse: envoy

Ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina Emin Cohodarevic says the far right, associated with fascist and populist tendencies, is on the rise, the aggression against Ukraine and the suffering of Gaza have thrown humanity into a deep crisis, with a lot of uncertainty and fear

Mahnoor Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina Emin Cohodarevic has said ‘We Bosnians and Herzegovinians believe that Pakistan is a fascinating country in many regards, especially culturally and from the perspective of historical values. It is an extremely friendly country, with very competent and amicably people. People hold the key to sound state-to-state relations and friendship comes from exchanges between the people’.

The Ambassador made these remarks on the occasion of the Independence Day of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Rana Tanveer Hussain Federal Minister for Industries was the chief guest, while Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh also attended the event along with other dignitaries.

Ambassador Emin further said, the multifaceted relations between the two countries have witnessed a steady growth during last thirty years characterized by friendship, mutual respect and understanding.

These relations further intensified in last year with the Second Round of Bilateral Consultation between Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

‘We hope to further intensify these relations with the proposed two visits in this year. I am proud of all the work we have accomplished so far, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen the bonds between our countries at a critical time in history. Today, I am particularly proud of the work we have accomplished to increase our educational, cultural and people to people ties’.

He said, Bosnia and Herzegovina is a meeting point of civilizations, a bridge the East and the West. Its unique multiethnic culture has been woven through one thousand years of tolerance and respect among its citizens, regardless of their ethnic and religious affiliation.

‘Our commitment and destiny lie within the European Union. Bosnia and Herzegovina has made a significant step forward in the process of European integration in the past two years. On December 15th, 2022, Bosnia and Herzegovina was granted candidate status for European Union membership. The decision of the European Council to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 21st, 2024, provided a strong incentive to the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina to continue the implementation of key reforms.

He said, the struggle for independence and sovereignty in the period from 1992 to 1995 was a general struggle of people who have no other homelands, people who only defend their own, and do not reach out for other people’s homeland. That struggle was brought forward by the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, members of all its ethnic, religious or other identities.

‘As we celebrate the 33rd anniversary of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Independence Day, let us be reminded that throughout history, Bosnia and Herzegovina has been a country of unity, tolerance, and a safe haven for multi-ethnicity, and we are dedicated to upholding those principles today, and always’.

‘Also, I would like to stress that Bosnia and Herzegovina is on a pathway to becoming a NATO member. My country has taken part in many collaborative efforts with NATO such as the Partnership for Peace Program, Membership Action Plan, and establishing a Commission for Cooperation’, he added.

The Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina have made a notable contribution to global peace through participation in peacekeeping missions under the United Nations, placing Bosnia and Herzegovina among countries actively supporting global stability, he said.

While concluding his speech the Ambassador said, the far right, associated with fascist and populist tendencies, is on the rise, the aggression against Ukraine and the suffering of Gaza have thrown humanity into a deep crisis, with a lot of uncertainty and fear.

‘It is our moral imperative to find the ends to these wars. With the weight of these challenges upon us, let us use this day as a reminder of the power of unity and the importance of respecting one another’s dignity’, he concluded.