Books exhibition on “Liaquat Ali Khan: In the Mirror of Books” held

KARACHI, Oct 12 (DNA):The Quaid-e-Azam Academy, National Heritage and Culture Division, organized a Book Exhibition titled “Liaquat Ali Khan: In the Mirror of Books” in the Academy on Monday.

The exhibition of books was inaugurated by Chairman of Bazm Ahle-e-Wafa Sohail Baig Noori.

The exhibition was organized in connection with 75th martyrdom anniversary of Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan.

The Quaid-e-Azam Academy put selected books, documents and publications from its archives.

The children of schools also participated in the exhibition and took keen interest in the books.