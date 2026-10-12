Books exhibition on “Liaquat Ali Khan: In the Mirror of Books” held
KARACHI, Oct 12 (DNA):The Quaid-e-Azam Academy, National Heritage and Culture Division, organized a Book Exhibition titled “Liaquat Ali Khan: In the Mirror of Books” in the Academy on Monday.
The exhibition of books was inaugurated by Chairman of Bazm Ahle-e-Wafa Sohail Baig Noori.
The exhibition was organized in connection with 75th martyrdom anniversary of Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan.
The Quaid-e-Azam Academy put selected books, documents and publications from its archives.
The children of schools also participated in the exhibition and took keen interest in the books.
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