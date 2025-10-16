Book New Uzbekistan: The Third Renaissance Translated into Urdu

By Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has lauded President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan as a “visionary leader whose progressive ideas are transforming not only his own country but the entire Central Asian region.”

He added that the Uzbek President is a great friend of Pakistan and is held in high esteem by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani leadership. The minister also commended Muhammad Abbas, the translator of the Urdu edition, for his meticulous work in making this important publication accessible to Urdu readers.

The Minister expressed these views on the occasion of launch of Urdu version of the book New Uzbekistan: The Third Renaissance.

The minister also talked abut the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Uzbekistan and termed that visit highly productive.

The Uzbek embassy in Islamabad formally launched the Urdu version of the book New Uzbekistan: The Third Renaissance at a special ceremony held in Islamabad. The event was attended by diplomats, scholars, academics, journalists, and members of the Pakistani literary community, who praised the initiative as a milestone in strengthening cultural and intellectual cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

In his remarks, Ambassador Tukhtaev highlighted the importance of the book, describing it as “a reflection of Uzbekistan’s ongoing transformation under the visionary leadership of President Mirziyoyev.” He emphasized that translating the book into Urdu would help Pakistani readers understand Uzbekistan’s journey toward modernization, reform, and openness. The envoy added that the Third Renaissance represents not only economic progress but also a cultural and intellectual awakening centered on education, science, and human development.

Originally written Bakhrom Mirkasimov and Richard Pomfret, New Uzbekistan: The Third Renaissance presents a comprehensive analysis of Uzbekistan’s far-reaching reforms since 2016. The book brings together contributions from local and international experts to evaluate the country’s progress in economic, political, and social transformation.

Covering sectors such as macroeconomic policy, trade and investment, agriculture, health care, education, finance, and governance, the book highlights Uzbekistan’s steady movement toward an open market economy and its vision to achieve upper-middle-income status by 2030. It also discusses the challenges of implementation and regional disparities that remain.

The Urdu edition is expected to deepen academic and cultural exchange between the two brotherly nations, giving Pakistani students, policymakers, and researchers a valuable window into Uzbekistan’s evolving development model.

In conclusion, Ambassador Tukhtaev expressed hope that the translation will “serve as a bridge of understanding between the people of Pakistan and Uzbekistan” and foster collaboration in education, research, and cultural diplomacy.