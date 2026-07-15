BOI showcases one-window business facilitation centre at ICCI awareness session

Government committed to facilitating investors through One-Window Services: Additional Secretary BOI

Business Facilitation Centre to Enhance Investors’ Confidence, Ease of Doing Business: Acting President ICCI

ISLAMABAD, JUL 15 /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), in collaboration with the Board of Investment (BOI), organized an awareness session on the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC), established by the BOI in Islamabad, to familiarize the business community with the government’s flagship one-window initiative designed to simplify investment procedures, improve inter-agency coordination and enhance Pakistan’s ease of doing business.

Addressing the session as the chief guest, Additional Secretary and Executive Director General, Board of Investment, Zulfiqar Ali, described the Business Facilitation Centre as a landmark initiative aimed at creating a more investor-friendly business environment in Pakistan. He said the Centre has been designed to provide investors and entrepreneurs with seamless access to a broad range of government services through a single platform, eliminating the need to approach multiple departments separately.

He said the BFC offers comprehensive facilitation in company registration, business incorporation, investment approvals, licensing, regulatory compliance, documentation, tax guidance and coordination with relevant government agencies. By integrating these services under one roof, he noted, the Centre would reduce procedural delays, enhance transparency, improve institutional coordination and strengthen investor confidence.

Zulfiqar Ali reaffirmed the Board of Investment’s commitment to providing an efficient and responsive facilitation mechanism for both domestic and foreign investors. He urged the business community to fully utilize the Business Facilitation Centre and its digital platform to expedite business operations and capitalize on emerging investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Earlier, welcoming the distinguished guests and participants, Acting President ICCI Tahir Ayub said the private sector requires efficient, transparent and accessible public services to remain competitive in today’s rapidly evolving business environment. He observed that initiatives such as the Business Facilitation Centre are not merely administrative reforms but strategic interventions that will help transform Pakistan into a more competitive and investment-friendly economy.

He expressed confidence that the Business Facilitation Centre would play a pivotal role in improving Pakistan’s ease of doing business, attracting greater domestic and foreign investment and strengthening the country’s economic competitiveness.

A comprehensive technical presentation was delivered by Sabih-ul-Hussain Warsi, Manager, Business Facilitation Centre, Board of Investment, who gave a detailed briefing about the BFC as well as the milestones achieved by the initiative.

In his vote of thanks, ICCI Vice President Irfan Chaudhry reaffirmed ICCI’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with government institutions to promote investor facilitation, improve the ease of doing business and foster sustainable economic growth.

Among those present were Ms. Aasiya Jahangir Khan, former Provincial Minister, entrepreneur and women rights champion; Ms. Hina Razzaq, Assistant Registrar, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP); Ms. Sama Gul of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR); ICCI Executive Members Imran Minhas, Waseem Chaudhry and Zulqurnain Abbasi; former Senior Vice President Khalid Chaudhry; senior members Ms. Sadaf Asim and Ms. Rabiha Raheel; Kashif Qureshi, Chairman, and Ms. Muqaddas Chaudhry, Vice Chairperson, ICCI Standing Committee on Social Mobilization and Communication, along with a large number of entrepreneurs, industrialists and members of the business community.