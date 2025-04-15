Boat Tragedy Near Harawa Coast, Sirte City (Eastern Libya) Involving Pakistani Nationals

ISLAMABAD, APR 15 /DNA/ – Our mission in Tripoli has reported that a vessel carrying foreign nationals has sunk near the Harawa coast, Sirte City (Eastern Libya). A Pakistan embassy team’s visit to Sirte City has confirmed the recovery of 11 bodies of migrants. Of these, 4 have been identified as Pakistani nationals based on their national documents. Two bodies remain unidentified. The details of the identified Pakistani nationals are as follows:

Sr. No. Name & Father’s Name Date of Birth Passport CNIC District

Zahid Mehmood s/o Liaqat Ali 31.01.1999 LY0161441 Gujranwala Sameer Ali s/o Raja Abdul Qadeer 11.07.2001 RS1825681 Mandi Bahauddin Syed Ali Hussain s/o Shafqat ul Hussnain 20.10.2000 JG6912511 Mandi Bahauddin Asif Ali s/o Nazar Muhammad 08.04.1982 RS1825681 Mandi Bahauddin

The Embassy in Tripoli is actively working to gather more information about the affected Pakistani nationals and is in contact with the local authorities.

The Crisis Management Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been activated to monitor the situation. For inquiries, please contact:

Phone No: 051-9207887

Email: [email protected]

Emergency contact details at the Embassy are as follows:

Mr. Ashique Ali, HOC: +92-305-2185882

Mr. Hassan Saleem, PRO: +218-91-8644064