BMP speeds up drive, get support for FPCCI polls: Presidential Candidate

KARACHI /DNA/ – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s Businessmen Panel (BMP) has announced to speed up its drive for the annual elections of the apex trade body for 2024, holding series of important meetings and visiting various cities, chamber and trade & industrial associations across the country to get support for their nominated candidates.

The FPCCI former president and BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar and FPCCI’s presidential candidate for the election Muhammad Ali Sheikh said that the BMP has chalked out a comprehensive plan that would help ensure economic progress and prosperity in the country.

The leadership said that a large number of associations and traders groups have announced their support for the BMP in the FPCCI’s upcoming elections. They hoped that the Panel would win the forthcoming election with a thumping majority, as their manifesto stands for services to the business community members, who want their businesses to grow; opening up FPCCI doors to all. They said that they would raise all the business issues at all relevant forms, help ensure businessmen access to cheaper loan for their working capital needs or expansion plans.

The BMP leaders said that they are fully satisfied with the performance of the FPCCI, being run by the BMP for last four years.

FPCCI’s presidential candidate for the election Muhammad Ali Sheikh promised that the Panel would raise all the business issues at all relevant forms, help ensure businessmen access to cheaper loan for their working capital needs or expansion plans.

Muhammad Ali Sheikh said that his group tried its best to introduce sector specialists as their candidates for the Executive Committee with the sole objective to forward solid proposals to the government for economic progress and prosperity.

Muhammad Ali Sheikh said that the country was passing through critical times and a true business leadership at every tier could help pull the country out of these economic issues. He said the FPCCI elections are no more confined to voting day only but it had now become a whole year process as the elected members stay in touch with voters during the year as well.

He appreciated the role of the private sector for contributing in development of the country and urged the government to avoid securing costly foreign loans for the purpose as Pakistan’s economy was suffering badly due to heavy debt servicing.

He stated that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) election activities for the 2024-25 term are currently at their peak. He emphasized the principle of relinquishing power to engage in disagreements, highlighting that the willingness to sacrifice power is unprecedented in the history of FPCCI.

Muhammad Ali Sheikh observed that the Businessmen Panel (BMP) has been playing its best use of the platform of the FPCCI for the resolution of the trade and industry issues, and for getting maximum incentives and facilities to boost the industrial growth and exports of the country under the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar.

The BMP’s nominee for the FPCCI’s presidential slot Muhammad Ali Sheikh stated that despite difficult situation during the last two years, the industry sustained and the exports witnessed significant increase. This could be possible due to continued efforts and pursuance by BMP leadership that the government, during previous years, came up with the bailout financial packages for the industry and businesses to absorb the shocks of pandemic.

The candidate for President from BMP was fully confident and expressed that the BMP would sweep the upcoming Federation’s election with record highest number of votes which would be the history in federation adding that all genuine and sincere voters had assured Mian Anjum Nisar and other BMP leaders of extending their full support to the BMP penal.