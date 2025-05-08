BMP Progressive Declines New Alliance, Prioritizes Business Challenges

KARACHI, May 8 (DNA): The Businessmen Panel Progressive (BMPP) has decided not to be part of any new alliance and will instead focus on raising a strong voice for the business community to support the improvement of business conditions.

In a meeting chaired by BMP Progressive Chairman Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, members were briefed on key developments. Magoon informed the participants that a meeting had recently been held in Lahore with officials from their alliance partner, the United Business Group (UBG). During the meeting, UBG leaders revealed that the Anjum Nisar Group—currently part of the opposition within the BMP—had expressed a desire to form an alliance with UBG.

In light of this, it was considered necessary to consult BMP Progressive, as any such alliance would lack significance without their involvement. To reach a collective decision, Chairman Magoon convened the BMPP cabinet.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon emphasized that the panel’s primary focus is to tackle the challenges being faced by the business community.

All participating members unanimously agreed that the elected representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) should set political differences aside and prioritize solving the issues confronting the business sector. With considerable time remaining before the next elections, BMP Progressive has made it clear that it is not currently interested in becoming part of any new political or electoral alliance.

Members further stated that in view of the prevailing economic conditions in the country, the business community’s efforts should be directed toward supporting national economic development. A core committee meeting will be convened in the coming days to deliberate further on the matter.

During the meeting, the Businessmen Panel Progressive (BMP Progressive) unanimously expressed full solidarity with the Pakistan Army and strongly condemned India’s provocative and cowardly aggression.