Blatant Violation of PMDC Rules: Private Medical College in Gujranwala Pressures First-Year MBBS Students to Pay Second-Year Fees in Advance, Threatens Exam Disqualification

GUJRANWALA, DEC 17 /DNA/: Parents of MBBS students have levelled serious allegations against M. Islam Medical & Dental College, Gujranwala, accusing the private institution of openly flouting Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) regulations by insisting on advance payment of second-year fees from first-year students.

According to the parents, despite full payment of the first-year MBBS fee, the college administration is refusing to forward students’ professional examination admission forms unless the unlawful demand is met.

The complaint further alleges that college staff have been calling parents and issuing explicit threats that students will be barred from examinations and their academic future jeopardized if the advance payment is not made.

In some cases, the parents claim, female students’ mothers were contacted directly instead of their fathers and subjected to harassment. Terming the practice as blackmail, abuse of authority, and a clear violation of PMC Fee Regulation Rules, the affected families have filed a formal complaint with the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council and warned that they will approach the Lahore High Court if prompt action is not taken.