Blast at ex-CJP Saqib Nisar house

LAHORE: A minor explosion rattled the residence of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar. The incident occurred within the confines of the house’s garage, resulting in minor injuries to two police officers present at the scene.

Preliminary reports suggest that two individuals on motorcycles deliberately placed an explosive device in the garage of the ex-CJP’s residence before making a hasty getaway. As a consequence, some vehicles stored in the garage sustained partial damage. Authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the motives and identity of the perpetrators.