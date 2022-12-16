BJP workers incensed by FM Bilawal’s remarks on Modi protest outside Pakistan embassy in Delhi: report

New Delhi: Workers from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday staged a protest against Pakistan near the country’s embassy in New Delhi over Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Indian media reports.

A day earlier, FM Bilawal had responded to his Indian counterpart during a briefing at the United Nations after the latter accused Pakistan of perpetuating terrorism and sheltering Osama bin Laden.

“I would like to remind Mr Jaishankar that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the prime minister (of India),” the Pakistani foreign minister said while responding to Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar’s remarks.

“He (Narendra Modi) was banned from entering this country (the United States). These are the prime minister and foreign minister of RSS, which draws inspiration from Hitler’s SS,” he added.

In a report published today, India Today said the protesters carried placards and chanted raised slogans of “Pakistan hay hay” and “Bilawal Bhutto maafi maango” slogans.

“The Delhi police put up barricades to stop the BJP workers from marching towards the Pakistan embassy. However, the protesters broke through the first round of barricades and began marching towards the embassy,” the report said.

The publication said that police stopped the protesters at the second line of barricades put up in Chanakyapuri area. “Water canons have also been placed here. Some BJP workers were also detained by the police,” the report added.

Separately, the Indian government heavily criticised Bilawal’s remarks. According to NDTV, the Indian foreign ministry said that Pakistan “lacked the credentials to cast aspersions at India”.