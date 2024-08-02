Friday, August 2, 2024
| August 2, 2024
BISP, NADRA leadership convene to strengthen collaborative efforts

ISLAMABAD, AUG 2: /DNA/ – Senator Rubina Khalid Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), met with the Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar at the NADRA Headquarters today.

