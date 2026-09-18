BISP Chairperson expresses concern over Kohat Police Lines blast
ISLAMABAD, Sep 18: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid Friday expressed deep concern and sorrow over the blast at Kohat Police Lines.
She called for immediate provision of the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast.
Senator Rubina Khalid said targeting human lives on the sacred day of Friday was deeply regrettable and condemnable.
She stressed that the entire nation would have to remain united and take effective measures against terrorism.
She called for joint efforts by the federal and provincial governments and law enforcement agencies to eliminate the menace of terrorism.
The BISP Chairperson said the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa required immediate attention.
She also called upon the relevant institutions to conduct a complete investigation into the incident and bring the facts before the nation.
Senator Rubina Khalid said the Pakistan Peoples Party shared the grief of the victims of the blast and their families.
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