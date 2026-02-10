Birthday of Japanese Emperor: Pakistan greatly values ties with Japan: President

On bilateral relations, the Ambassador praised Pakistan’s participation in the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, where the Pakistan Pavilion won two awards – the Bronze Prize in the Exhibition category and the Editors’ Choice Award

ISLAMABAD, FEB 10: President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, extended warm greetings to Japan on the occasion of its Armed Forces Day, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. The President attended a reception hosted by the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. AKAMATSU Shuichi, at Serena Hotel, Islamabad, to celebrate the 66th Birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito.

Speaking as the chief guest, President Zardari highlighted the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Japan. He expressed hope that these ties would continue to grow under the leadership of Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, the country’s first female premier. “Pakistan values its relations with Japan and looks forward to expanding cooperation in diverse fields,” the President remarked, assuring that Pakistan remains committed to fostering stronger diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges.

Ambassador AKAMATSU, in his address, welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed appreciation for celebrating the Emperor’s birthday in Islamabad alongside President Zardari. He highlighted Japan’s recent political developments, including the successful general election and the strong mandate received by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party under Prime Minister Takaichi. He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to the rule of law, multilateralism, and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), while acknowledging Pakistan’s important role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

On bilateral relations, the Ambassador praised Pakistan’s participation in the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, where the Pakistan Pavilion won two awards – the Bronze Prize in the Exhibition category and the Editors’ Choice Award. He noted that the Expo sparked renewed interest in Pakistan among Japanese people and marked the revival of high-level exchanges, including visits by Pakistani ministers and officials.

Looking ahead, Ambassador AKAMATSU outlined three key areas for strengthening cooperation:

People-to-people exchanges, including participation in the upcoming Asian Games and Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

Economic collaboration, with plans to resume yen loan projects under Official Development Assistance (ODA) and expand cooperation in Pakistan’s IT industry.

Cultural promotion, particularly Japanese cuisine, highlighting its contribution to longevity and introducing dishes such as sushi, tempura, and wagyu beef.

The Ambassador also expressed condolences for the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Islamabad, reaffirming Japan’s solidarity with Pakistan against terrorism.

The reception featured Japanese wagyu beef, traditional arts exhibitions including Ikebana and Bonsai, and displays by Japanese companies such as Toyota Indus Motors, Suzuki, Honda, Hino, Idemitsu, Sojitz, and Kumon.