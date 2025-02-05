BIOGRAPHY OF HIS HIGHNESS THE AGA KHAN IV

The Aga Khan IV was born on 13 December 1936, in Geneva, son of the late Prince Aly Khan and his first wife, the late Princess Tajuddawlah, née Joan Yarde-Buller. He spent his early childhood in Nairobi, Kenya.

On 11 July 1957, at the age of 20, he succeeded his grandfather, Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan III as the 49th Imam, spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community. He has led the Ismaili community for 67 years, a period of enormous change.

In the context of his role as Imam, His Highness the Aga Khan IV’s concern has been to interpret the faith for the Ismaili Muslim community and to take a lead in improving their quality of life as well as improving the quality of life of the people amongst whom his community live.

To this end, and guided by the ethical principles of Islam, he established the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) a group of private, international, non-denominational agencies, working to improve living conditions and opportunities for people in some of the poorest most vulnerable parts of the developing world.

The title “His Highness” was granted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 following the practice of earlier British monarchs who had accorded the same title to Aga Khans I, II and III.

The hereditary title “Aga Khan” (meaning “Commanding Chief”) is an honorific title given by the 19th century Persian, Qajar monarch, Fath Ali Shah (r.1797-1834) to the 46th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, Hasan Ali Shah Aga Khan I (r.1817-1881).

His Highness the Aga Khan IV graduated from Harvard University in 1959 with a BA Honors Degree in Islamic history.

He is survived by his four children: Princess Zahra, Prince Rahim, Prince Hussain (from his first marriage to Princess Salimah, née Sarah Frances Croker Poole) and Prince Aly Muhammad (from his second marriage to Princess Inaara, née Gabriele Renate Thyssen); his brother Prince Amyn Muhammad and their half sister Princess Yasmin; as well as four grandchildren.

He is a citizen of Britain and Portugal.

Personal interests:

An accomplished competitive skier, His Highness the Aga Khan IV skied in the Olympics for Iran in 1964.

Continuing a family tradition, he is owner and operator of one of the world’s most successful horse racing and breeding operations. His race wins include five Derby winners; four winners of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, and a record seven winners of the Prix de Diane.

A lifelong passion for yachting and one of the founders of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, a non profit sporting association at the forefront of ocean conservation and marine preservation in response to the effects of pollution.

Achievements:

The AKDN is a contemporary endeavour of the IsmailiImamat, whose mandate it is to improve the quality of life of all peoples, irrespective of their faith, race, ethnicity or gender (for more information, please see www.akdn.org).

AKDN agencies:

Employ approximately 96,000 people.

Are active in 30 countries.

Are in the fields of education, healthcare, rural development, and culture in the not-for-profit sector, as well as in financial services, infrastructure, telecommunications, industry, and tourism.

AKDN includes:

Two universities – the Aga Khan University and the University of Central Asia

200+ schools

700+ health facilities

AKDN’s impact is wide. Annually it:

Generates electricity for 10 million people.

Provides healthcare to 5 million people.

Educates 2 million students.

Hosts 5 million visitors at its parks and gardens.

Through the work of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, His Highness the Aga Khan IV has established a museum dedicated to muslimcivilisations, the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto, and founded one of the largest architectural prizes, the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, now in its 15th cycle, distributing prizes totalling USD $1 million, triennially.

The IsmailiImamat’s collaboration with national governments, international public agencies and non-governmental organisations stems from a common purpose and shared values and objectives to improve the quality of life of those most in need. The IsmailiImamat has diplomatic relations with various countries and partnerships with many international and national organisations.

In recognition of his exceptional efforts and contributions to human development and improving the social condition of societies globally, His Highness the Aga Khan IV has received numerous decorations, honorary degrees, and awards from institutions and nations across the world.

At the invitation of the Government of Portugal, His Highness the Aga Khan IV established the Diwan of the IsmailiImamat (global headquarters) in Lisbon in 2018.

The Ismaili Community:

The Shia ImamiIsmaili Muslims, commonly known as the Ismailis, belong to the Shia branch of Islam. The Shia form one of the two major interpretations of Islam, the Sunni being the other.

The Ismailis live in over 35 different countries, mainly in Central, East and South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Australia, and number approximately 12 to 15 million.

Throughout their 1,400 year history, the Ismailis have been led by a living, hereditary Imam from the time of the first Imam Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (may peace be upon him).

Ismailis are responsible citizens of the countries where they live, embracing pluralism by building bridges of peace and understanding; and generously sharing their time, talents, and material resources to improve the quality of life of society and the communities amongst whom they live.

The Ismailis have evolved a well-defined institutional framework through which they have, under the leadership and guidance of the Imam, established schools, hospitals, health centres, housing societies and a variety of social and economic development institutions for the common good of all citizens regardless of their race or religion.

The Ismailis respectfully and affectionately refer to His Highness the Aga Khan by the title “MawlanaHazar Imam”.

Read more about the Ismaili community here