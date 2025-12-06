Saturday, December 6, 2025
Binance CEO meets PM Shehbaz, Army Chief

ISLAMABAD, DEC 6 /DNA/ – Binance Senior Leadership Visits Pakistan as Government Signals Strong Commitment to Digital Asset Regulation Senior leadership from Binance, including Global CEO Richard Teng, visited Islamabad for high level engagements with the country’s top leadership.

Both the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the meeting.. Chairman PVARA also attended the meeting and gave a briefing on his organization.

